Gladys Withrow Gladys "Pete" Petersen Withrow passed away peacefully on Monday morning, March 18, 2019. She was born in Kansas City, Missouri on January 4, 1923 to Bertha and Leon Petersen. She was proud of her Danish roots (Petersen) but, never liking her given name (Gladys), at the age of 16 she decided she would be called "Pete". It was a nickname that few, if any, forgot when they met her! She married the love of her life, John Blake Withrow, on July 17, 1949, two years after a serendipitous meeting while she was vacationing with her best friend in New Orleans. After marriage, they lived in New Orleans as her husband finished his last two years of medical school. After graduation, they moved to her hometown, Kansas City, Missouri and raised a family. They were married for more than 50 years. Pete had a wonderful sense of humor and an infectious laugh. Her humor is evidenced in a tote bag she had that was inscribed, "I'm not bossy. I just have better ideas". Pete was talented in so many things, and her beautiful needlepoint pieces are only a portion of her accomplishments. Pete was preceded in death by her husband, John Blake Withrow, MD and her son, John Blake Withrow, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Jane Withrow Ambler of Plymouth, Minnesota, her granddaughter, Catherine Brooke Ambler and grandson-in-law, Alex Feldman of Brooklyn, NY. Services are to be held at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Gladstone, Missouri on Saturday, March 30th. Visitation is from 1 to 2 pm, with service beginning at 2 pm. Private entombment. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Paralyzed Veterans of America or Saint Joseph's Indian School, Chamberlain, S.D. Arrangements by Iten Funeral Home in Delano, Minnesota and White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Gladstone, Missouri.

