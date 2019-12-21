|
Gladystene Pearley A Service In Loving Memory of Mrs. Gladystene Pearley of St. Louis, Missouri will be held Friday, January 10, 2020, 11:00 a.m. Cote Brilliante Presbyterian Church, 4673 Labadie Ave, St. Louis, Missouri, Elder Aaron Craig, officiating. Interment, Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Rd, St. Louis, Missouri. A family visitation will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Austin Layne Mortuary (Layne Renaissance Chapel), 7302 West Florrisant Ave, St. Louis Missouri. Survivors are one daughter, Roslyn A. Pearley; grandsons, Quenton R. Davis and Robert A. Pearley (Keisha); brothers, James O. Thomas and Joe Louis Thomas; adopted brother, Rueben Taylor (Alice); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 a.m.
