|
|
Glen E. Fox Glen E. Fox known to many as "Grump" passed on July 8, 2019, at the age of 81. A lifelong resident of Shawnee and Navy veteran, Glen was preceded in death by his parents John and Rose Grace (Allen) Fox, one brother, three sisters, a daughter and grandson and his beloved rabbit Petey. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara, three children, Randy White (Michael), Kim Downes (Richard), Phillip Morris (Corrine), two brothers Joe Fox (Pat), Herbert Fox, four grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be Thursday July 18, 2019 at 9:00 AM at Leavenworth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in his name to Kansas City Hospice 1500 Meadow Lake Parkway, Suite 200, KCMO 64114. KCHospice.org.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 16, 2019