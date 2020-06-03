Glen Edward Holmes
Glen Edward Holmes Glen Edward Holmes, 72, of Indep. passed 28 May 2020, at Monterey Park. He attended Van Horn HS, Graceland College, and University of Alaska earning a Geology degree. He played in the US Army Band in Korea. Glen worked on the Alaskan Pipeline and loved nature, photography, and sports. He was outgoing and attended Stone Church C of Christ. Glen left a sister Anne (Ron) Romig, brother David Holmes, and nieces Kiana (Don) Griffin and Rene Romig, MD. Private funeral at Speaks Suburban. Burial at Mound Grove Cemetery. Donations to Outreach International. May leave condolences at speakschapel.com.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
