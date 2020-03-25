|
Glen H. Griffin Glen H. Griffin, 93 of Lee's Summit, MO passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 in Kansas City, MO. A Celebration of Life will be announced in the future. Dad was born in Clarksville, AR to Thomas and Ruby Griffin on September 27, 1926. He was the eighth of eleven children, growing up in Arkansas and later southeast Missouri. He loved his life in a large family. Hunting, fishing, working the land and farm and going to church occupied most of his time growing up, along with some brotherly mischief. Dad pushed himself through junior high and high school, dropping out for one year in eighth grade but later becoming the only child to graduate from a university. He proudly became a University of Missouri alum in 1950, graduating with a degree in agriculture. Dad worked in farm loans and management until retiring at the age of 83. Dad was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Betty Jean Harris Griffin; parents; siblings Hazel, Edith, Bus, Arch, Tom, Louise, Bud and Carl Lee; granddaughter Christa J. Cline He is survived by his children Melanie Griffin Cline and husband Russ, Glen H Griffin Jr and wife Jane; sisters Jean Roberts and Dorothy Arnold; grandchildren Ryan Cline and wife Jessica, Ashley Lenhart and husband Creed, Allison Elliott and husband Stephen; great grandchildren Julia Cline, Grayson Lenhart, Graham Lenhart, and Griffin Lenhart. He also leaves behind his second wife, Martha E. Griffin. We are forever indebted to our dad for his Godly influence and example in our lives. He was a loyal and faithful servant to the Lord, always showing us the way. He leaves this earth knowing God has provided a place for him. We will see you someday soon, Dad. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Grace Point Baptist Church (Endowment Fund) 10415 Chestnut Drive, KC MO 64137. We wish to thank Kansas City Hospice House and Benton House of Blue Springs, MO for their compassion and loving care.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 25, 2020