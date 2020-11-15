Glen L StewartAugust 22, 1928 - November 11, 2020Lake Quivira, Kansas - Glen L. Stewart, 92, passed away on November 11, 2020. Glen was born Aug. 22, 1928. He was raised in the St. Joseph, MO area and later spent 37 years living at Lake Quivira before moving to Shawnee in his later years. His boyhood dreams of flying an airplane culminated in a solo flight at the age of 16. He served in the Air Force and married Chloe Ann Barth in Miami, FL. They were married more than 50 years before she passed in 2003. He worked as a municipal bond trader for Beecroft, Cole & Co. Inc. and later at A.F. Stepp Investments, Inc. He traveled extensively and enjoyed trips to Australia, New Zealand, Alaska, Hawaii, Argentina, Europe, Scandinavia and Russia. At Lake Quivira he was a member of the volunteer fire department and couples bowling league. He loved the serenity of the lake and always said that moving to Lake Quivira was the best thing he did for his family. He was a member of the Kansas City Municipal Bond Club and the First Church of Christ Scientist in Merriam. He was preceded in death by his wife Chloe Ann, his parents, and two brothers and two sisters. He is survived by a daughter, Linda Cruse (Randy), Lake Quivira; a son, David Stewart, Tucson, AZ; two grandsons, Jonathan Ghilino of Kansas City, KS and Dylan Cruse of Kansas City, MO and four great-grandchildren; Amelia, Isabella, Lucas and Alice. One of the kindest and most gentle individuals who has walked the earth, he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.