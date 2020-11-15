1/1
Glen L. Stewart
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glen L Stewart
August 22, 1928 - November 11, 2020
Lake Quivira, Kansas - Glen L. Stewart, 92, passed away on November 11, 2020. Glen was born Aug. 22, 1928. He was raised in the St. Joseph, MO area and later spent 37 years living at Lake Quivira before moving to Shawnee in his later years. His boyhood dreams of flying an airplane culminated in a solo flight at the age of 16. He served in the Air Force and married Chloe Ann Barth in Miami, FL. They were married more than 50 years before she passed in 2003. He worked as a municipal bond trader for Beecroft, Cole & Co. Inc. and later at A.F. Stepp Investments, Inc. He traveled extensively and enjoyed trips to Australia, New Zealand, Alaska, Hawaii, Argentina, Europe, Scandinavia and Russia. At Lake Quivira he was a member of the volunteer fire department and couples bowling league. He loved the serenity of the lake and always said that moving to Lake Quivira was the best thing he did for his family. He was a member of the Kansas City Municipal Bond Club and the First Church of Christ Scientist in Merriam. He was preceded in death by his wife Chloe Ann, his parents, and two brothers and two sisters. He is survived by a daughter, Linda Cruse (Randy), Lake Quivira; a son, David Stewart, Tucson, AZ; two grandsons, Jonathan Ghilino of Kansas City, KS and Dylan Cruse of Kansas City, MO and four great-grandchildren; Amelia, Isabella, Lucas and Alice. One of the kindest and most gentle individuals who has walked the earth, he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 13, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Sheryl and Steve Roederer
Friend
November 13, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. So Sorry for your Loss Linda & Family. Anne & Bob Gillespie
Anne L Gillespie
Friend
November 13, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences go out to Linda and family. So sorry for your loss. Lorrie & Don Harris
Don & Lorrie Harris
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved