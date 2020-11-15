Glen Logan Taylor
September 4, 1930 - November 11, 2020
Merriam, Kansas - With profound sadness, we announce the passing of our father, Glen L. Taylor, age 90. After a lengthy battle with dementia, he left us while sleeping peacefully on the 11th day of November 2020. We know he is without pain and is now at rest in God's arms.
Born in Boonville, Missouri, in 1930, to Glen and Mildred (ne?e Frederick) Taylor, he witnessed tremendous changes to the world. In 1952, he left the family farm to answer the call to duty, serving in the United States Army during the Korean War. Post-war, he moved to Kansas City and began a lifelong career in sales with Montgomery Ward, retiring after more than 25 faithful years. He loved to share stories of his childhood on the family farm with anyone who would listen. He had a keen wit, sharp mind, and was always quick with a joke; he enjoyed making people laugh.
Glen had a deep-seated love for Christ and was very blessed in his faith to his last breath. He was a long-standing member of Lenexa Christian Center, where he was a prevalent member of the Oasis Senior Group and cheerfully served in numerous positions throughout the years.
He is survived by his children, Glen Taylor (Barb), Gary Taylor (Tink), Kevin Taylor (Jolene), Kendrea Shingleton (Rick), Duane Taylor, Karla Taylor, Keith Taylor (Jennifer); his step-children, Danny Martin and Brenda Preston; 21 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Glen was preceded in death by his first wife, Aretha Taylor (ne?e Ackerman) and infant son, Danny Taylor (1957); loving wife of 28 years, Mabel Taylor (ne?e Martin) (2015); father Glen Taylor; mother Mildred Prettyman, and sisters, Esta Willis and Sue Taylor.
The family would like to thank the health care professionals at Merriam Gardens Nursing Home and Ascend Hospice for their essential healthcare services during the current COVID crisis and attentive care in the last few months of his life. We are sincerely grateful to the amazing staff who comforted and cared for him in his last days.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7
Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, the 17th day of November 2020, at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203, from 9:00 -10:00 am, immediately followed by a service. The internment will begin at 2:00 pm at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Boonville, Missouri.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association
, 3846 W. 75th Street, Suite # 4126, Prairie Village, Kansas 66208.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com
. Arrangements by Amos Family Chapel of Shawnee, 913-631-5566.