Glen W. Vining, Jr. Glen William Vining, Jr., 80, of Weatherby Lake, MO passed away peacefully Monday, August 26, 2019, at the NorthCare Hospice House following a short battle with cancer. He was born May 26, 1939 in Kingsley, IA to Glen William Vining, Sr. and Dorothy I. (Bolton) Vining. He graduated from West Aurora High School in Illinois and attended the University of Iowa in Iowa City, IA. Glen had a successful and rewarding career at Farmers Insurance, where he started out washing windows and cutting grass before working his way all the way to the top. He retired as President of the Life division in 1997 after 37 dedicated years of service. An avid outdoorsman, Glen enjoyed fishing, shooting, camping and in earlier years, riding his motorcycle. He was very active within the Weatherby Lake Community and especially enjoyed being a part of the fishing club there. He was also very active in the MO-Kan steam engine club. He married Donna Mae Wagner on June 24, 1961 in Aurora, IL. In addition to Donna, survivors include two sons: Kevin Vining and his wife, Cheryl of Shawnee, KS and Brad Vining and his longtime companion, Kim Lance of Overland Park, KS; a brother, Kent Vining and his wife, Julie of Solvang, CA; and two beloved grandchildren: Ryan Vining and fiancé, Amber Morse and Kate Vining and fiancé, Eric Messenger. He was preceded in death by his parents. Family and friends will gather to visit and celebrate Glen's life from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville. In accordance with his wishes, cremation will take place prior to the visitation. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Weatherby Lake Fishing Club or a and may be left in care of the Meyers Northland Chapel, 401 Main St., Parkville, MO. Memories of Glen and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting meyersfuneralchapel.com. Final arrangements entrusted with Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 1, 2019