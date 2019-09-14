|
Glen Woody Wren Glen Woody Wren, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away September 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. A visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00pm, Sunday, September 15th at Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home, 119 East Franklin Street, Liberty, Missouri 64068. Graveside services will be 10:00am, Monday, September 16th at Glenridge Cemetery in Liberty. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kansas City Hospice or . Glenn was born January 17, 1948 in Holt, Missouri, the son of Woodrow and Daphna Wren. He grew up in the Birmingham bottoms in Kansas City North and has lived there all his life. Glenn farmed the river bottoms and primarily grew wheat, beans, corn, and alfalfa. He married the love of his life, Karlyn Wallis, on March 29, 1969 and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year. Glenn enjoyed trap and pin shooting, dirt track racing, and watching westerns. He was preceded in death by his parents. Glenn is survived by his wife of 50 years, Karlyn Wren; his daughter Kristi Kirk (Tim) and their children Paige and Dalton; and his son, Lloyd Wren (Jonette) and their children Hanna, Makenzie and John. Fond memories and condolences for Glenn may be left at www.churcharcherpasley.com.
