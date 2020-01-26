|
Glenda Geraine Hilliard 9-22-35 to 12-30-19 Glenda is survived by husband Mark Hilliard, children Fred, Stanley, John, Angela and Sheila, 14 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. Glenda enriched tens of thousands of lives as a public school teacher at high schools, adult schools, and community colleges, as a brilliant performer, and most importantly, as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Glenda grew up in Kansas City and graduated from Southwest High School. A Celebration of Life was held on January 12 in Whittier, CA.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 26, 2020