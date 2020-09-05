Glenda Helen Hauck On Sunday, August 16, 2020, Glenda Helen Hauck, loving mother of 2 children and 5 grandchildren, passed away at age 80. Glenda was born on April 15, 1940 in Denver, CO to George and Lavaun (Naanes) Brewton. Glenda attended college for a year and then met her husband Darrell and they were married on February 7, 1959. Glenda and Darrell had a passion for the outdoors and adventure which led them from Denver to live in Alaska for 8 years. They spent every weekend camping, fishing and hunting. After starting a family, they settled down in Dallas, TX for a few years and then moved to Kansas City where they raised two children, Robert and Karen. Glenda was a successful real estate agent both in Dallas and Kansas City. She worked for Wyndham Realty and Rodrock Development her entire career in Kansas City. She sold hundreds of new homes in Overland Park and Shawnee. She also was very involved in the soccer community and volunteered for Kansas State Youth Soccer Association for many years. She was a talented artist and did artwork for the association including many state banners and flags. She created the sunflower logo for the Association that remains in place today. She also had a passion for oil painting and has created many wonderful pieces. Glenda was a loving mother and wife and a true friend. She would always put others before herself and was kind to all. She did not know a stranger and her smile would light up the room. People gravitated towards her because she was full of life and love. Glenda was preceded in death by her father, George and her husband, Darrell. She is survived by her Mother Lavaun, her children Robert and Karen and her grandchildren Rhian, Gavin, Garrett, Jackson, Alex, her sister and brother in law, Carol and Bill, and her nieces April and Glenda. A celebration of her life will be held with family on September 26, 2020 in one of her favorite places near Centennial, WY. Her ashes will be spread in a stream near Keystone, WY where her family has been spending summers camping and fishing for over 40 years. Donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Association
. http://act.alz.org/goto/GlendaHauck