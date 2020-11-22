1/1
Glenda M. Easter
November 18, 2020
Lee's Summit, Missouri - Glenda M. Easter, 61, of Lee's Summit, MO passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 with family by her side after a very courageous fight with Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) in Ridgewood, NJ.
Glenda loved to have a good time and was known for her constant smile and laughter. She was a devoted wife to her husband, Robert Easter of 44 years and mother to her daughter, Joy Easter (Lee's Summit, MO) and son, Jacob Easter (Winthrop, MA).
She touched the lives of so many, especially the children and dogs that she loved unconditionally.
She is survived by her husband and two children, her parents CW & Geri Lee Clevenger, her siblings; Jerry Clevenger, Cathy Clevenger and Chris Clevenger, many nieces, nephews and friends.
A visitation has been arranged by Langsford Funeral Home (115 SW 3rd Street, Lee's Summit, MO) on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 11am to 1pm. New restrictions include masks and limited attendance. A private burial will be held for immediate family.
Special thanks to McKeon Funeral Home (New York, NY) and fantastic nursing & medical team at Valley Hospital (Ridgewood, NJ).


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Langsford Funeral Home
NOV
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Langsford Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
(816) 524-3700
November 20, 2020
I will miss Glenda so much! Even though she wasn't home in Lee's Summit often, I always looked forward to her coming home so we could catch up and laugh. She had a great laugh and I know many people, along with me & my husband, will miss her greatly.
Denise & Steve Duckworth
Neighbor
November 19, 2020
Thank you for the chance to have known you . May your memory stay alive in all our hearts . Your family is in our thoughts and prayers

Clay and Greg
Clay Jeffery
Friend
