Glenda M. Easter

November 18, 2020

Lee's Summit, Missouri - Glenda M. Easter, 61, of Lee's Summit, MO passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 with family by her side after a very courageous fight with Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) in Ridgewood, NJ.

Glenda loved to have a good time and was known for her constant smile and laughter. She was a devoted wife to her husband, Robert Easter of 44 years and mother to her daughter, Joy Easter (Lee's Summit, MO) and son, Jacob Easter (Winthrop, MA).

She touched the lives of so many, especially the children and dogs that she loved unconditionally.

She is survived by her husband and two children, her parents CW & Geri Lee Clevenger, her siblings; Jerry Clevenger, Cathy Clevenger and Chris Clevenger, many nieces, nephews and friends.

A visitation has been arranged by Langsford Funeral Home (115 SW 3rd Street, Lee's Summit, MO) on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 11am to 1pm. New restrictions include masks and limited attendance. A private burial will be held for immediate family.

Special thanks to McKeon Funeral Home (New York, NY) and fantastic nursing & medical team at Valley Hospital (Ridgewood, NJ).





