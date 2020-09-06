Glendora Jean Shaw Glendora Jean Shaw, 92, of Parsons, passed away at 5:50 a.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Presbyterian Manor. She was born at Chanute on March 25, 1928 to Homer Ivan and Maud (Trowbridge) Shaw. She grew up on a farm on the west edge of Galesburg and was proud to be known as a country girl. The youngest of six brothers and one sister, she would often tell stories of fishing along with her dog Zipper, riding her pony Fanny as well as having fun on her brothers' Indian Motorcycle. After graduation from Galesburg High School she rode the Katy passenger train from Galesburg to Chanute, where she attended college to obtain her degree as a Medical Technologist. Her career took her to New York and then Kansas City, Missouri, where she worked in various hospitals and labs, the last being Lab Corp., where she retired at the age of 81. She was well respected for her excellent performance and tireless service to the medical field. Jean never married but traveled extensively and always held her family in high regard. She had many close friends, among them Carol Hamblin, a friend for 63 years. She was a member of the Galesburg Methodist Church as well as the Linwood United Church of Kansas City, Missouri. She entered the Presbyterian Manor in Parsons in November of 2011. Jean's wit, humor and uplifting attitude brightened many people's day, occasionally balanced by her frankness and honesty. She was loved by many! Jean was a friend of the Kansas City Zoo and enjoyed attending the variety of concerts offered in the Kansas City area. She loved to entertain her nieces and nephews when they visited Kansas City. Jean is survived by her cousin Dorthea Basler, by nieces and nephews, Wayne (Ruth) Shaw of Parsons, Tom (Debbie) Shaw of Parsons, Karen (Don) Whipple of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, Joe (Troy) Shaw of Wamego, Bill (Judy) Shaw of Russellville, Arkansas, Heather Shaw of Parsons, David (Shirl) Shaw of Jacksonville, Alabama, Annette (Dennis) Antilla of North Hills, California, Bill (Judy) Robbins of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Susan (Keith) Anderson of Boulder, Colorado, Christopher (Sheryl) Robbins of Pittsfield, Massachusetts and Robert (Jan) Shaw of fair Oaks, California. She was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers and a sister, Homer, Wendell, Esther, Albert, Vern, Roy and Harold as well as a niece, Vickie Hallman. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, immediate family members will gather for a graveside service at 2 p.m., Friday at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Galesburg. Memorial gifts may be made to the Galesburg United Methodist Church or the Parsons Presbyterian Manor. They may be left at or sent to the Carson-Wall Funeral Home, P. O. Box 942, Parsons, KS 67357. Online messages may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
