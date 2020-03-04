|
Glenn Borchers On Friday, February 21st, 2020, Glenn Borchers, loving husband, father, and beloved uncle, passed away at the age of 83. Glenn was born on July 9, 1936 in Blackburn, MO to Walter and Amelia (Evert) Borchers. He served in the Marine Corp Reserve, and was a 32nd degree free mason in the Masonic Lodge. He rode in the Shriners motor corp where he won a national title. Glenn worked as a print shop supervisor at Burns & McDonnell until retiring in 1998. He was known for his kindness and recounted life's moments in his poetry. He is survived by his daughter, Kim Sloan, and two grandsons. He was married to Ruth Borchers (Hutmacher) and raised three sons, Mike, Ed, and Steve. A masonic service will take place at 1:00pm at the Lees Summit Community Christian Church, 1440 SW Jefferson, LS MO 64081 followed by a celebration of life at 2:00pm.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 4, 2020