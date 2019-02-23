Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Glenn "Gene" Brunk Jr.

Glenn "Gene" Brunk Jr. Obituary
Glenn "Gene" Brunk Jr. Glenn "Gene" Brunk, Jr., 83, of Olathe, passed away on February 20, 2019. He was born on July 23, 1935 to Glenn Brunk, Sr. and Ethel Brunk in Kansas City, Kansas. In 1997 after 42 years of service, Gene retired from BPU as a lineman. Glenn is survived by his wife, Judy, his son, Steven E. Brunk and girlfriend, Dawn Bratcher, grandsons Kellen and Konnor, and former daughter-in-law, Jenni Wells. Visitation, Monday, Feb. 25 from 6-8pm at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, Olathe, followed by graveside services on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 1:00pm at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Lenexa. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Phoenix Home Care and Hospice of Kansas. To leave a message for the family, visit www.PenwellGabelOlathe.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 23, 2019
