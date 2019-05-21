Glenn G. Wilson Glenn G. Wilson, 77, passed away May 17. Born July 28, 1941 in Jefferson City, Missouri. After graduating Rosedale High School, he joined the Navy in 1959. Then in 1962 he joined the Naval Air Reserves Squadron VR53NAS in Memphis Tennessee retiring as a First Class AMS in 1992. Glenn retired after 40 years of service as a contract inspector for the Kansas Gas Service. He dedicated countless hours to the Kansas American Legion Post #327. He served as Kansas District 2 Commander, Post Commander and Post Vice Commander. He was a member of the VFW Post 7397, American Legion 40 & 8, Naval Enlisted Fleet Reserve Association, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Kansas Freemasons Shawnee Lodge #54, Steel Workers Local 12561, and a lifetime member of the Abdallah Shrine. Glenn loved to watch the Price Is Right, western movies, listening to country & western music, traveling and winters in South Padre Island. He is preceded in death by his parents Glenn Willis and Mary Margaret Wilson. He leaves behind his beloved son Glenn David, stepdaughter Sonya DeGrande, stepson Jon Stone, and his loving companion of 10 years Mina Dishman and his stepdaughter Debra Kipper who held a special place in his heart. He was taken to soon from this earth but he has left many wonder memories for those of us left behind and he will be missed by so many. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, May 24 at the Amos Family Funeral home with burial at Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens and a celebration of life at the Shawnee American Legion Post 327. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions maybe made to Shawnee American Legion Post #327. It would be Glenn's wish that everyone enjoy a "Top Shelf." Condolences may be expressed at www.AmosFamily.com

