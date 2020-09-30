Glenn Gasaway

September 4, 2020

Overland Park, Kansas - Glenn William Gasaway died on September 4th, 2020 in Overland Park, Kansas at a home he had built in 1977. Glenn was born on August 13, 1932 at a farmhouse near Latham, Illinois by a midwife. This house was built in the 1880s by his great grandfather, James Huston who was a farmer and owner of race horses. Glenn was the son of Grover and Ethel Gasaway, both farmers born in the 1890s.

Glenn attended and graduated from Latham High school in central Illinois and he was Valedictorian of his class in 1950. He then attended Illinois State University in Bloomington Normal, Ill. He graduated with a BS in History and Economics in 1954. Glenn taught math at Lincoln Junior high.

On January 6, 1957 he married Mary Ada Gasaway, daughter of Jesse and Zula Hildabrand of Latham. They lived in Latham for a short time before he accepted a job at Ralston Purina Co in 1959 in Richmond, Indiana. In 1960 their son Kent was born and daughter Kristi in 1962.

In 1963 the company moved the family to Minneapolis, MN. After two years, they moved him to Denver, CO, where he was made credit manager working with the company's dealer network. Finally, he was moved to Overland Park, Kansas where after 30 years he retired and became his own boss. In retirement he invested in and managed multiple real estate properties.

He and his wife, Mary, enjoyed many years of traveling together and seeing the great outdoors. They travelled to all the states except Alaska and to Mexico, Canada and several European countries. Glenn was known for taking meticulous

care of his cars. They were washed weekly, polished often and rarely were

driven in the rain. Glenn also had a dry sense of humor, the hilarity fully appreciated only by his kids. Glenn was also known for his constant positive attitude, his generosity and friendly nature to all.

Glenn was the second youngest of 5 Gasaway children. He had 2 brothers, Carl and Bob Gasaway and 2 sisters,Vera Watson and Fern Gasaway, all deceased. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary, of nearly 64 years, his daughter Kristi, a real estate attorney in Los Angeles, his son Kent (Rhonda) of Prairie Village KS. and 4 wonderful grandchildren. Mallory of Los Angeles, Hannah and her husband Isaac Levy of Tel Aviv, Israel, Lacey of Roeland Park, KS, and Grant of Fort Collins, CO.

Glenn served in the U.S. Army from 1954-56 in the corps of Engineers.

Glenn was an avid Royals fan and was a season ticket holder for over 20 years. As he got older he enjoyed watching nearly every Royals game on TV. His love of the Royals culminated with his attendance to the 1985 World Series when the Royals beat the St. Louis Cardinals.

A visitation and celebration of Glenn's life was held for the family on September 7th, 2020, in Overland Park, KS.





