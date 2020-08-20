Glenn Leo Linaweaver Jr. Glenn Leo Linaweaver Jr., 81, of Lansing, passed away peacefully, Aug. 15, 2020 at the University of Kansas Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born July 30, 1939, in Leavenworth, the son of Glenn Leo Sr. and Dorothy Marie (Tuttle) Linaweaver. Glenn leaves behind a legacy. He is a published author of his book titled, "My First Eighteen Years in Lansing, Kansas", Glenn stated, his family was far from wealthy; they had to grow their own food or hunt for it. It was the end of the Depression and the beginning of World War II rationing; many things were hard to come by. He remembers the whole community being "in the same class," working hard and knowing each other. Glenn graduated from Lansing High School and went on to study Industrial Arts at Kansas State University. Glenn played football for the Wildcats his freshman year and when asked to move to varsity he said no because they were way bigger than he was but continued to study. He left KSU when his degree was changing from Industrial Arts to becoming a shop teacher. He knew he was not going to be a teacher. After having several jobs and working at Longbell and Kaaz Construction, he took an interview with the George Will Company in Kansas City, Mo. Glenn began working for George Will in 1966 and shortly after he and another employee bought the company from George Will. They owned the company until deciding to retire and closed down the company in December 2006. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church for many years. He loved sports, he especially enjoyed watching and attending the KC Royals and KC Chiefs where he was a season ticket holder for many years, and the KSU Wildcats. Traveling was such an enjoyment for Glenn. If he wasn't traveling with his late wife Sally, he was taking both of his daughters and their families to KSU bowl games, basketball games, Royals games and most recently in 2019, he took everyone to Maui where he spent most of the days golfing. His favorite trips with his late wife were to Alaska and Australia. He bowled for the Eagles Aerie #55 league for over 50+ years. Glenn and his family became members of the Leavenworth Country Club in 1971. He spent his free time golfing with his friends and family and he even established The Little Big Boy's Golf League in 1992, which still continues today. Glenn Leo is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of almost 52 years, Priscilla "Sally"; a brother, Jerry (Betty), and a brother-in-law, Terry Rush. He is survived by his daughters, Vickie (Paul) Clipston and Sally (Jim) Nelson; Glenn had six grandchildren, Alyshia, Ashly, Joshua Clipston and Bryan (Stephanie), McKenzie and Matthew Nelson; a great-granddaughter, Harper Marie; and a sister, Sue Rush. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the R.L. Leintz Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the Wounded Warrior Project
. Mask are not required but are encouraged.