Glenn Robert Brush Glenn Robert Brush, 75, of Lamoni, IA, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019 at Saint Luke's Hospice House of Kansas City. He was born in Boulder, CO, on October 8, 1943, son of the late Bernard Brush and Lillian Kesinger Judson. He is survived by children Michael, Lorin, Molly and Daniel. He is also survived by his sister Nancy, brother Jon, and countless friends and colleagues. Glenn graduated from Graceland University in 1965 with an impressive collection of accolades. He was the MCAU Wrestling Heavyweight champion in 1962, 1964, and 1965 and competed in the NAIA Nationals in 1964 and 1965. On the football field, Glenn played both offensive guard and defensive end where he was twice-named All-Conference, and Team MVP his senior year. Brush was also a 3-year Letterman on the track and field team for shot put and discus. After graduation, Glenn began his teaching and coaching career at Raytown High School. He was drafted into the US Army in 1966 where he was appointed as wrestling coach of the Fort Hood, Texas Post. His teams won several fourth army championships, and Glenn himself took the 213.5lb light heavyweight crown in 1968. Once his term of service was over, he returned to Raytown, married Merlene Swoffer, and continued his successful 30-year teaching and coaching career. In 2000, Glenn returned to Graceland where he continued to coach football and softball for 6 years. Due to his athletic and career success while at Graceland and beyond, he was inducted into Graceland's Hall of Fame in 2015. We love you Daddy, and we know you are once again able to enjoy playing golf, hunting birds, and fishing with buddies. The Lamoni Community Center will provide a space for family and friends to gather in Glenn's memory during Graceland's Homecoming weekend, Saturday October 26th. Additional details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Glenn R. Brush to Graceland University at https://www.graceland.edu/giving/index. We encourage donations to be directed to the Yellowjacket Club supporting student athletes.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 11, 2019