Gloria B. Kimbrough 71, passed away May 9, 2020. Services will be Sat. May 30, at New Life in Christ International Ministries, 12401 Byars Rd, Grandview, MO 64030. 9-11AM viewing and 11AM funeral service. Burial at Highland Park.



