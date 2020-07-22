1/
Gloria E. Gillette
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloria E. Gillette Gloria E. Gillette, 84, of Kansas City, Kansas, passed away at her home July 19, 2020.Private family services this coming fall.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Kansas and Missouri
5561 Northwest Barry Road
Kansas City, MO 64154
816-822-9888
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 22, 2020
I worked with Gloria at Washington High School. She was the best ever,I will always have her in my thoughts. It’s hard to find great people like Harry and Gloria. May you Rest In Peace
Mary Pruett
Friend
July 22, 2020
To the family of Gloria.... I worked at Washington high school with her. We had so many good times. She took me under her wing when I lost my parents. She taught me a lot and for that I am thankful. I will miss her dearly and sending my prayers to heaven for her and Harry! People like Gloria and Harry are hard to come by. Mary Pruett .... Peculiar Mo
Mary Pruett
Friend
July 22, 2020
Our hearts are filled with sadness at the passing of our dear friend and long time neighbor. We pray Gods' blessings of peace and love be with
the family through the difficult time.
Charlie and Kathy Hatfield: Charles and Roberta Ross
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved