I worked with Gloria at Washington High School. She was the best ever,I will always have her in my thoughts. It’s hard to find great people like Harry and Gloria. May you Rest In Peace
Mary Pruett
Friend
July 22, 2020
To the family of Gloria.... I worked at Washington high school with her. We had so many good times. She took me under her wing when I lost my parents. She taught me a lot and for that I am thankful. I will miss her dearly and sending my prayers to heaven for her and Harry! People like Gloria and Harry are hard to come by. Mary Pruett .... Peculiar Mo
Mary Pruett
Friend
July 22, 2020
Our hearts are filled with sadness at the passing of our dear friend and long time neighbor. We pray Gods' blessings of peace and love be with the family through the difficult time.
Charlie and Kathy Hatfield: Charles and Roberta Ross
Friend
