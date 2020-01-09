|
Gloria Findley-Grogger Gloria was born in Doyline, Louisiana and grew up in DeRidder. Following her graduation from high school at the age of 17, she went to work with Western Union and was ultimately transferred to Kansas City to oversee the downtown branches. In 1951, she married Jerry Findley, who predeceased her, and started a family having two sons, Richard and Tim. Tim departed this life following a tragic accident at age 18. Gloria was devoted to her church and Christian service. She was Chairman of the Congregational Care Council and later leader of the Elders at Country Club Christian Church. She was a devoted member of PEO. Her true passion was for the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary. Her desire to see their primary objective succeed motivated her to serve two three-year terms as President and two three-year terms as Treasurer. Their mission is to care for the helpless children who arrive at the Children's Shelter. Gloria leaves her husband, Dean Grogger, of the home, and her son, Richard Findley (Lis), of Graham, WA; her grandchildren, Jason Findley (Heather), Nashville, TN, Morgan Findley, Seattle, WA and Errin Findley, Virginia Beach, VA; brother, Nolan Richardson (Bessie), Lake Charles, LA; sister, Rhetta Johnston (Tom), Prairie Village, KS; and sister, Reatha Albert, Lafayette, LA. Besides her first husband and son, she is predeceased by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Cullen Richardson, and one brother, RT Richardson. Services will be held at Country Club Christian Church, 6101 Ward Pkwy, Kansas City, MO 64113; Saturday, January 11, 2020; 10 am Visitation, 11 am Funeral. In lieu of flowers, please send your gifts to the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, 3637 Broadway Kansas City, MO 64111.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 9, 2020