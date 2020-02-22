|
Gloria Fournier Gloria Fournier, 89, passed on to the Lord February 20, 2020 at her home in Kansas City with most members of her large family at her side for her last days. Rosary will be prayed at 4pm on Sun., Feb. 23rd followed by the visitation until 6pm at St. Regis Catholic Church, 8941 James A. Reed Rd., KCMO. Mass of Christian Burial 10am Mon., Feb. 24th at the church with entombment following in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Raytown, MO. Gloria was born on July 5, 1930 in Haverhill, Massachusetts and was the second of four children born to Alfred Ratte and Louise (David) Ratte. Gloria attended schools in Haverhill where she met the love of her life Jerry Fournier and married in 1950. They had 7 of their 11 children in Haverhill before the family moved to Kansas City when Jerry transferred to Western Electric in Lees Summit, MO in 1962. Family was everything to Gloria. Her unique vocal expressions of excitement will last forever since we have all imitated her in loving jest. Mom was fond of puns and retained her sense of humor to the end. She never thought she was artistic, but her many craft projects, such as hand braided rugs and quilts are displayed proudly in our homes. In addition to family, Gloria worked hard to meet the needs of St. Regis Parish and many outreach needs of the Kansas City-St. Joseph Catholic Diocese. A short list includes: mission in Haiti, Marriage Prep, choir; Right to Life, prison ministry, volunteer at Little Sisters of the Poor and many more. Gloria died on February 20, exactly 3 years after Jerry died on February 20, 2017. She was also predeceased by her parents and two of her brothers, Roland and Fred. Gloria leaves behind her 11 children: David (Cindi), Tom (Jane), Jan (Jeanne), Mark (Anita), Larry (Christy), Gregg (Holly), Lisa, Chris (Marilew), Joe, Beth Harrell (Kevin) and James (Kim); her brother, Arthur in Massachusetts; 26 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild and countless friends. In lieu of flowers, please support St. Regis Grade School Scholarship Fund or KC Hospice House. Online condolences to www.mcgilleysheil.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 22, 2020