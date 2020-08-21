Gloria Maria Ceniceros Gloria Maria Ceniceros, 76, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at her home. Gloria was born February 26, 1944 in Kansas City, the daughter of Placido and Elizabeth Franco. Gloria is preceded in death by her parents; son Patrick Bruno; and brother and sister in law, Henry and Marie Franco. She is survived by her loving husband Refugio A. Ceniceros; five children, Joseph Franco, Michael Bruno, Steven (Robert) Bruno; Teresa Bruno, and Catarina Conner; three siblings, John Franco, Jerry Adriano, and Victoria Franco; sixteen grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; and her cherished gatos. The family will hold a private funeral mass.



