Gloria Sharman Crawford
1925 - 2020
Gloria Sharman Crawford
October 1, 2020
Prairie Village, Kansas - Gloria Sharman Crawford of Prairie Village, Kansas, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Thursday October 1, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Gloria was born on November 3, 1925, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Russell Edgar Moon and Georgina Logan Sharman.
Gloria graduated from Theodore Roosevelt High School in 1943 and then attended the University of Arkansas. She married Robert Hanes Crawford in 1943. At a young age Gloria developed a love for dance. She was an accomplished ballet dancer who taught ballet in Chicago. While in Chicago, she was a dancer for a Russian Ballet Company.
Gloria and her family moved to Prairie Village, Kansas, in 1952. Gloria was a member of the Village Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of the P.E.O. Gloria worked for several years at Dixon-Dively Orthopedics. Gloria loved to travel and spend time with her family.
Gloria will be missed by her friends and family. Gloria is survived by her daughter Sharman O'Grady (Pat) and her son Scott Crawford (Jonetta), 12 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. Gloria is preceded in death by her parents Russell and Georgina Moon and her daughter Christine Hyde (Robert). A graveside service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the family
Please leave a message, tribute or memory to Gloria Crawford's family at itxsrcrawford@yahoo.com.


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 18, 2020.
