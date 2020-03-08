|
|
Gloria Walden Guignon Owens (8/5/1926 3/4/2020) Gloria Guignon Owens, 93, of Fairway, Kansas, passed away peacefully of natural causes on March 4, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the . Gloria was born on August 5, 1926, in Los Angeles, California. In 1930, when she was three years old, her family moved to the Kansas City area where she was a life-long resident. Gloria graduated from Barstow High School and attended Ward-Belmont College in Tennessee. She married Emile S. Guignon III in 1944, shortly before he left to serve in World War II. When Emile returned from the war, they started their family with the birth of their first son, Emile S. ("Dutch") Guignon IV, in 1949. They completed their family with the births of their daughter, Jacqueline, and a second son, Charles (Chuck). They were married 27 years until Emile's death in 1972. In 1977 Gloria married Hugh M. Owens. They were married 33 years until Hugh's death in 2010. Gloria enjoyed tennis, oil painting and gardening to which she devoted much time well into her eighties. Gloria was preceded in death by her first husband, Emile S. Guignon III, in 1972 and by her second husband, Hugh M. Owens, in 2010. She was also predeceased by her son, Emile S. ("Dutch") Guignon IV, in 2010, and by her sister, Sandra Kehoe. Gloria is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Cunningham McGrath (husband Tom); her son, Charles (Chuck) Walden Guignon; her grandchildren, Marley Cunningham, Carley Guignon and Shane Quigg; and her great-granddaughters, Khloe and Reece Polian. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Peggy Guignon, and her many beloved nieces and nephews. Gloria was fiercely independent and mentally sharp until the time of her death. She will be deeply missed by her family. Condolences may be expressed at www.MuehlebachChapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 8, 2020