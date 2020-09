Or Copy this URL to Share

Glover Lowe age 81, of Linn Valley, KS passed in Broken Arrow, Ok Sept 12, 2020. A Memorial at 1pm, Tues, Sept 22 at Schneider FH and Crematory, La Cygne Chapel in La Cygne, KS. Visit: 12pm. Burial at Oak Lawn Cem



