Golda M. Grizzell Golda M. Grizzell, 93, of Independence, MO passed away February 27, 2020. Memorial service on Sat., March 7th at 12:30pm with visitation one hour prior at the McGilley & Sheil Chapel. Golda was a member of New Outlook Pioneers of AT&T, the Social Order of Beauceant and the Local CWA #6360. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Grizzell and a daughter, Karen Lee. Golda is survived by her siblings, Gene Wood, Joe Wood, Marcine Morgan and Pearle Alumbaugh; daughters, Carolyn Winkle and Gloria Zellers; grandchildren, Darren Zellers, Robin Phillips, Joe Winkle and Aimee Winkle Alexander and great grandchildren, Olivia, Nick, Grant, Brody and Nikos. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to One Community Hospice, 15600 Woods Chapel Rd., KCMO 64139. Online condolences to www.mcgilleysheil.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 4, 2020