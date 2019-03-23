|
Gordon Floyd Ott died March 21, 2019. He was born in Kansas City, KS to Dorothy Evelyn (Hinnen) and Floyd Preston Ott, Oct. 7, 1931. Gordon was a graduate of Wyandotte High School in KC, KS and the University of Kansas.He was a proud Navy veteran. He loved jazz, big band music, trains, planes, and automobiles, with a particular affinity for Ford Mustangs. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister Gloria. He is survived by his wife Ardith; sons Giffen, Jeff (Sheryl), and Greg (Lisa); grandchildren Clark, Cole, Chase, Isabel, Kade, Ethan, and Lily Ott; and brother Ron. At his request, there will be a private interment of cremains at a later date. Any donations should go to s or the Kansas Humane Society.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 23, 2019