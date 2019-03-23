Kansas City Star Obituaries
Gordon Ott
Gordon Floyd Ott


Gordon Floyd Ott died March 21, 2019. He was born in Kansas City, KS to Dorothy Evelyn (Hinnen) and Floyd Preston Ott, Oct. 7, 1931. Gordon was a graduate of Wyandotte High School in KC, KS and the University of Kansas.He was a proud Navy veteran. He loved jazz, big band music, trains, planes, and automobiles, with a particular affinity for Ford Mustangs. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister Gloria. He is survived by his wife Ardith; sons Giffen, Jeff (Sheryl), and Greg (Lisa); grandchildren Clark, Cole, Chase, Isabel, Kade, Ethan, and Lily Ott; and brother Ron. At his request, there will be a private interment of cremains at a later date. Any donations should go to s or the Kansas Humane Society.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 23, 2019
