Gordon H. Dawn
1936 - 2020
Gordon H. Dawn Gordon H. Dawn, 84, passed away June 25, 2020. Gordon was born April 21, 1936 in Stone Lake, Wisconsin. He moved with his family to Minnesota where he graduated from high school and met his wife Doris. They were married January 1, 1956. Gordon worked as a printer for the Nazarene Publishing House from 1956-2000. He was a father to three sons: Steve, Tim and Mark; 10 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; and sisters: Bert and Bonnie. He was a faithful Christ follower, loved to travel and loved his family. Visitation will be 9-10:30AM, Monday, June 29 at Park Lawn, 8251 Hillcrest Rd.; graveside services to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234

Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
09:00 AM
JUN
29
Graveside service
Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
(816) 523-1234
