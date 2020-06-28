Gordon H. Dawn Gordon H. Dawn, 84, passed away June 25, 2020. Gordon was born April 21, 1936 in Stone Lake, Wisconsin. He moved with his family to Minnesota where he graduated from high school and met his wife Doris. They were married January 1, 1956. Gordon worked as a printer for the Nazarene Publishing House from 1956-2000. He was a father to three sons: Steve, Tim and Mark; 10 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; and sisters: Bert and Bonnie. He was a faithful Christ follower, loved to travel and loved his family. Visitation will be 9-10:30AM, Monday, June 29 at Park Lawn, 8251 Hillcrest Rd.; graveside services to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234



