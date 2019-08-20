|
Gordon J. Peterson Gordon J. Peterson, 89, of Mission Hills, KS, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Visitation will be Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Lenexa Baptist Church, 15320 West 87th Street, Lenexa, KS followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Gideons International, www.gideons.org/donate or Lenexa Baptist Church. Gordon was born April 19, 1930, in Excelsior Springs, MO to John A. and Grace Elizabeth (Nelson) Peterson. While growing up, he worked in the family's five and dime stores. Gordon served in the United States Army and then returned home to help with the family's real estate business (J.A. Peterson Enterprises), he was the owner and CEO for over 40 years. Gordon was a longtime member of Gideons International and Lenexa Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Glen Peterson. Gordon is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ruth A. Peterson, two sons, Philip Peterson, James (Marisa) Peterson, 4 grandchildren, Grace, Mary, James, John, his sister Dorothy Young, nephew John and nieces Marci and Jana. (Condolences expressed at www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 20, 2019