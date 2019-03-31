Kansas City Star Obituaries
Gordon Merle Haynes Gordon Merle Haynes, 82, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away on Thursday March 28, 2019, surrounded by his family. Gordon is preceded in death by both of his parents Douglas and Martha Haynes, 3 brothers and 1 sister. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Helen Marlene Haynes, son David (Karry) Haynes, and 2 grandchildren Dawson and Logan Haynes. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 P.M. until service time. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Cemetery.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 31, 2019
