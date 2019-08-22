|
|
Gordon Slabotsky Gordon Slabotsky, 96, passed away on August 18, 2019 at Menorah Hospital in Kansas City. Born on July 4th 1923 to Abe and Lilly Slabotsky, he was the fourth of five siblings. A devoted husband to Sally Slabotsky for 71 years and father to Leslie (Peter) Dunn, Scott (Denise) Slabotsky and Larry (Susan) Slabotsky. He was the proud grandfather to Seth Cohen, Aaron and Sarah Dunn, Daniel, Noah, Zackary, Ariel and Annie Slabotsky and great-grandfather to Maya and Dylan Cohen and Elli Dunn. He was lovingly cared for by Jane Kisilu and David Wambua. Gordon served as a Medic in Saipan in the Pacific Theater during WWII, 1943-1945. His father, Abe Slabotsky, opened Men's Store in 1906. Gordon joined him after the War in what became Slabotsky & Sons, where he worked 6 days a week until 2003, providing style and custom tailoring to the business and professional communities in downtown Kansas City. Known for his humor, wit and love of family and the Royals; he will be missed by his friends and family. Those who wish to make a contribution may do so to the Jewish Community Center, White Theater. Private family services were held. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.louismemorialchapel.com (Arrangements entrusted to The Louis Memorial Chapel, 816-361-5211)
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 22, 2019