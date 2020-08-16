G.R." Bob" Coughenour Robert (Bob) Coughenour passed away August 11, 2020. Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife (Harriette), brother (Dean) and son, Michael. Bob was born November 3, 1924 in McPherson, Kansas to Glenn and Sarah (Freeburg). There were two sons born into the family, Bob and Dean. Bob and Harriette Crabb met while both worked at the local cinema. They married on May 1, 1943. Together they had three children: Michael Alan (deceased), James Robert (Diane) of Leawood and Karin Jane Reed of Overland Park. Bob's career was in the wheat flour milling industry for 47 years, having been hired in 1942 during WWII, in the KBR Milling Company of McPherson, Kansas. Upon consolidation into Rodney Milling and later into Seaboard Allied Milling, Bob and Harriette moved to Kansas City to begin a new life and their family. In 1967, he was elected to be Vice President of the company. Upon retiring from Seaboard, Bob joined The International Association of Operative Millers as their Executive Vice President. Bob served in WWII in the Navy as a sonar man and technician on the USS LaPrade, a destroyer escort in the Pacific. The ship, and Bob, survived seven Pacific typhoons. Bob had been active as a leader in the Cub Scouts and the Boy Scouts, and was devoted to serving his church as a Deacon and elder. Surviving are Jim, Diane, and Jane, five grandchildren; Kristen Baehr (Justin), Katie Jennings (Mark), Jennifer Suddreth (Andrew), Julie Reed and Chad Reed (Delores), and eleven great grandchildren; Wyatt and Sophie Baehr, Barrett, Charlie and Beau Jennings, Meganne and Connor Hooser, Brayden and Ethan Reed, Caroline and Olivia Suddreth. Due to the current virus situation, no memorial service will be held. Suggested memorials may be made to the Southminster Presbyterian Church or to the Lakeview Village Foundation.