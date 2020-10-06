Grace Glory Nigro
November 21, 1927 - September 29, 2020
Leawood, Kansas - Grace Glory Nigro, passed away peacefully at 92 at her home surrounded by her family on September 29th, 2020 in Leawood, KS. Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Nigro on May 25th, 2020, just 25 days before their 72nd Anniversary. Grace was also preceded in death by her mother and father Mariano and Josephine Procopio, and brothers Frank Procopio (Ann), and Peter Procopio (Ann).
As a family, we were all extremely blessed to have been touch by Grace and her unselfish and unconditional love. Everything Grace lived for revolved around family and close friends. She will always and forever be known for her extraordinary talent in the kitchen. The heart and soul of her cooking was the time and love she put into each and every meal. Grace put love into everything she did. Every holiday, birthday, and special event, were all blessed by the gift of Grace's caring love. Grace was game for anything and everything, her spirit for fun was a quality that remained until her final days. Grace loved to shoot craps, cheer on Nadal during Wimbledon, travel and vacation with family and friends, and put on elaborate dinner parties for guests. Her cheesecake was the talk of the town and will be missed by all. Grace's impact and legacy will live on forever in her children, Mark and Pam; grandchildren, Jamie & Manuea Savea, Brianne & Enrico Bongiovanni, Nina Vitale & Steve Ralos, and Victor Joe Teevan; and great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Xavier, Paulie J, Noelani, Victor Anthony, Enzo, and Emilia.
The family would like to thank those who came across Grace's path during her lifetime and shared their love and laughter with her along the way. She will always be remembered and loved. Rest in peace, "Grammy Bear".
Visitation 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, at Passantino Bros. Funeral Home, KCMO. Graveside ceremony will follow at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Calvary Cemetery, KCMO. Masks and social distancing are required for the services. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros.com