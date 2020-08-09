Grace Marie Clark Grace Marie Clark was born October 10, 1937 in Fitchburg, Massachusetts to Anthony and Anna (Bodanza) DiGeronimo. Grace was the oldest sister to six brothers. Grace always said therefore she was a tough girl! Grace was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Overland Park, Kansas. Grace enjoyed biking and running scenic trails around her home. Grace loved to cook meals for her family. Her linguine and clams are a family favorite. Grace liked to garden and take care of her many plants. She enjoyed shopping and the days she spent with her best friend Garnet Hayden. Garnet was a loving friend and caretaker to Grace. The Clark Family is thankful for Garnet's loving support in the past few years of Grace's life. Grace's happy place was at the shore, toes in the sand, sea breeze in her hair and sun on her face. Grace lived her life with prayer and faith in her heart and went home to her Lord and Savior on August 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Grace is preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Anna DiGeronimo, her son, John M. Clark Jr., brothers, Anthony P. DiGeronimo and Joseph DiGeronimo and nephew, Timothy DiGeronimo. Grace leaves to cherish her memory, daughters, Kathleen Deane and husband Rodney of Overland Park, KS, Lesley Lukenbill of Olathe, KS, Siblings, Charles DiGeronimo of Phoenix, AZ, John DiGeronimo of Alexandria, VA, Michael DiGeronimo and wife Kathy of Fitchburg, MA and Stephen DiGeronimo and wife Susan of Osterville, MA, Grandchildren, Sarah Clark of Overland Park, KS, Hannah Samuels and husband Corey of Kansas City, KS, Dylan Herd and fiancée Kirsten of Overland Park, KS, Chelsea Clark of Kansas City, MO, Tyler Clark of Overland Park, KS, Heather Blake of Decatur, AR, Tara Sanchez and husband Ray of Olathe, KS, Joshua Nielsen and wife Kayce of Olathe, KS, Sydney Lukenbill of Richmond, MO, Sawyer Lukenbill of Independence, MO. Grace leaves 21 Great-Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at Antioch Park, Shelter #4 in Merriam Kansas on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 11:00 am. A Catholic Mass with be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in the Spring of 2021 in Fitchburg, Massachusetts on a date to be determined. Grace will be laid to rest with her family at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Fitchburg, MA.



