Grace R. Sanders
1933 - 2020
Grace R. Sanders Grace R, (Mingrone) Sanders passed away peacefully at home on August 12, 2020 at age 86. Grace was born 12/30/1933 in Kansas City, Mo. and currently resided with her husband of 51 years, George E., Sanders at their home in Lees Summit, MO. Grace was the mother of 4 children, 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren which were her pride and joy. Grace was blessed with impressive creative talents that will truly be missed. Her visitation will be held on Sunday, August 16th, 2020, from 1-3 with prayer services to follow at the Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd Street, Lees Summit MO. 64063. Full obit online at www.langsfordfuneral.com


Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Langsford Funeral Home
AUG
16
Prayer Service
03:00 PM
Langsford Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
(816) 524-3700
