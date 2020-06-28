Grace Silva
Grace Silva Grace Silva, of Overland Park, KS, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Grace was born in Kansas City, KS to Luis and Elena Silva, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her two sisters Gloria O'Brien (Larry O'Brien) and Jeannie Miller (Michael Miller-preceded in death) along with many nephews, nieces and great nephews and niece and loving cousins. Grace was well educated and an accomplished business woman. She enjoyed traveling all over the world including her travels across all of Europe and Mexico. She loved cooking, high end shopping and fine dining. Memorial contributions may be made to the University of Kansas Cancer Center in Grace's name for their loving care and compassion. The family will have a private service to honor Grace. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 438-6444)


Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 28, 2020.
