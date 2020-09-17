1/
Grace Ward
Grace Ward Grace Ward, 98 of Lee's Summit, Mo. passed away peacefully at home on September 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Visitation will be from 2-3 PM Friday, September 18. Funeral Mass will follow at 3:00 PM. Services are at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1800 State Route 150, Lee's Summit, Mo. Born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, Grace immigrated to the United States in 1956. She possessed a sense of adventure and traveled widely throughout her life to see the world and its different cultures. She was a dedicated wife and mother, and a loving grandmother. A happy family and home was the central focus of her life. Interested in everything, her hobbies were diverse and ranged from the practical; furniture refinishing and upholstery, to the creative; painting and sewing. Grace was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Ernest, and three grandchildren: Clayton, Jillian, and Collin (Ward). She is survived by her daughter (Ann Jones), her son David (Lenise) Ward, and 3 grandchildren: Kylie (Jones), Madeline and Jillian (Ward) She will be cremated according to her wishes. The family suggest memorial contributions to Childrens Mercy Hospital in lieu of flowers. For those who prefer to attend virtually, a link can be found at www.holyspiritmo.org click "watch mass online" at 2:50 PM CST Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home 115 SW 3rd, Lee's Summit, Mo. 64063 (816) 524-3700


Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
SEP
18
Funeral Mass
03:00 PM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
(816) 524-3700
