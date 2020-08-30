Graham Williams Wheeler Son of Dr. Charles B. Wheeler, Jr., and the late Marjorie Martin Wheeler, died Aug. 27 in the hospice unit at the Butler Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Graham graduated from Southwest High School in 1975 and had taken numerous classes at UMKC. He was 63, a voracious reader and lover of all pets and sports. He was particularly close to his mother and was a care giver with her until her death in July 2019. Survivors include his sisters, Marion Wheeler, of the home, and Nina Wheeler Yoakum, Orlando, FL. Memorials may be made to KC Pet Project. 7077 Elmwood Ave, KCMO 64132. Arrangements are being handled by the Neptune Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store