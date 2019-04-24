Grant Dean Hilburn Grant Dean Hilburn, 82, of Shawnee, KS, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at his home. Grant was born March 12, 1937 in Kansas City, MO. He attended Pershing and Border Star Grade School, Southeast High School, graduation in the Class of 1956. Grant was a member of HI-Y Christian Club. He played football for 5 years and lettered 2 years. Grant made the Inter-Scholastic League 1st Team and Honorable Mention district. He played in the City Boys vs. The Country Boys Bowl Game. Grant graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in the class of 1960. His major was Business and Economics. Grant played football for 4 years and was co-captain of the defensive team. He served 8 years in the Navel Reserves while going to school and made it to Airmen 3rd Class. While in college he married Vicki Lynn Prather, (his high school sweetheart.) After college he went to work for his father at the Boese-Hilburn Electric Service Co. Grant graduated from the International Brother Hood of Electrical Workers, Local 124 apprentice program and worked for 12 years a journeyman and general foreman. His favorite job was the Worlds of Fun installation. He later was Sales Manager, Vice Present, President and later the sole owner. Grant was on the Board of Directors of Oznam Home for Boys, Kansas City MS Society, National Electrical Contractors Association and Lake Quivira Architectural Board. He served for many years on the City of Lake Quivira Architectural Board. Grant enjoyed flying and was an IFR rated Multi Engine Pilot. He loved God, Family, Golf and his golfing buddies. Grant is survived by his wife of 60 years, Vicki Lynn Hilburn of the home; daughter: Deanna Gaston & husband Mark of Olathe, KS; son: Jeff Hilburn & wife Phyllis of Wichita, KS; grandchildren: Brett Gaston (deceased) Gary and Sara Gaston of Raymore, MO, Colby Hilburn of San Francisco, CA, Sydney Hilburn of Phoenix, AZ; great-grandchildren: Lilley Gaston and Brylee Thomas of Raymore, MO, Marlie Gaston of Raymore, MO Grant started a family hand shake as they would leave from family functions saying "Until we meet again", something he hopes his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will pass on to future generations. He didn't know anyone he didn't like, he would start a conversation with anyone who would listen. Arrangements: Royer's New Salem, Independence, MO 816-796-8600

