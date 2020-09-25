Dr. Greg George Schoofs, of Overland Park, KS, passed away at home of natural causes on September 16, 2020. Greg was born to Dr. Gregor and Ruth Schoofs on April 26, 1940 in Minneapolis, MN. Greg was the baby of the family and adored his two sisters. Greg spent most of his younger childhood in Appleton, WI and moved with his family to Kansas City in 1954, when his father accepted a job as a physician for Trans World Airlines. Greg graduated from Shawnee Mission (North) High School in 1958 and completed his undergraduate degree at Northwestern University, where he was a member of the Chi Psi Fraternity. Greg also attended medical school at Northwestern and graduated in 1965. Greg met his wife, Mary, during his medical internship at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City. Greg saw Mary on the Country Club Plaza, circled the block in his Austin Healey, and pulled over to ask Mary for (unneeded) directions to the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in order to strike up a conversation. This started a conversation that would ultimately last a lifetime. They were married on May 28, 1966. Greg told Mary throughout their 54 years together, "You're the best thing that ever happened to me." After they were married, Greg was deployed to Vietnam, where he served a tour as a U.S. Army Flight Surgeon and received an Air Medal as commendation for his service. When he came home, the two moved to Medford, WI, where Greg practiced general medicine before returning to Northwestern and completing a residency in ophthalmology. Greg practiced as an ophthalmologist for 35 years, and his patients remember him for his kind bedside manner. Greg had a passion for travel, especially to France and Germany, and made a special point to travel in Europe individually with each of his four children. Other adventures took him from Scotland to the Philippines, to India, and to the remote mountains of Afghanistan. A longtime member of Indian Hills Country Club, Greg enjoyed golfing, playing gin rummy and watching his children's swim events. He was also a member of the Kansas City Club, where he made lasting friendships. Greg was an avid fan of the Packers, Brewers, Chiefs, Royals and Northwestern Wildcats. Nothing made Greg happier than getting together on a Sunday to watch a Packers game. Greg loved swimming, especially with his grandchildren, and didn't let his family forget that he was a repeat gold medalist in the mile at the Arizona Senior Olympics. He loved classic cars and music, ranging from opera to Johnny Cash. Most of all, Greg loved his family. He treasured the good times spent together at his lake home in Wisconsin, where he spent countless hours enjoying outdoor summer and winter activities with his children and listening to great music. Greg was a good story and joke teller. He also had the right saying for every occasion and truly lived by one of his favorites, "You can't beat fun!" He loved cheering on his grandchildren at sports events, teaching them card games, including cribbage, sharing stories and bringing extended family together. Greg will be forever loved and enormously missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Greg is preceded in death by his father, mother and sisters Corinne Van Housen and Valeria Farrand. Greg is survived by his beloved wife, Mary, and their four children: Alexander Schoofs (Kimberly), Katherine Sinatra (Michael), Anne Schoofs Burleigh (Matthew), and Greg Schoofs (Lisa), and 12 grandchildren: George, Josefine, Ingrid, Greta, Jack, Madeleine, Katherine, Grace, Luke, Alexander, Branden and Eden. Greg was a devoted Lutheran. Services for Greg will be held on September 30, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mission, KS, and he will be laid to rest at a private, military burial at the National Cemetery in Leavenworth, KS. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
. Details may be found, and condolences may be left at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com