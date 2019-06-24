Greg Isernhagen Greg Isernhagen, 50, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at his home in St Johns, Portland, OR, a victim of homicide. Greg was born in Evanston, IL to Roland and Connie Isernhagen on April 2, 1969. He graduated from Blue Valley High School, received a BA from Kansas University and MS from Emporia State University. He worked as a Project Manager for several software companies in San Francisco and Portland. Greg is survived by his parents of Overland Park, KS, his brothers Brad of Carlsbad, CA and Curt of St Paul, MN and sister Mary of New York, NY. Greg had many friends in Kansas, California and Oregon and will be forever missed by those who knew and loved him. A Memorial Service will be held at Atonement Lutheran Church 9948 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS on June 29 at 2:00pm followed by a wake beginning 4:00pm at Barley's Kitchen and Tap. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made to either : or the Humane Society Cat Adoption Team: catadoptionteam.org/support/honor-memorial-gifts.

Published in Kansas City Star on June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary