Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Christy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Allen "Greg" Christy


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory Allen "Greg" Christy Obituary
Gregory "Greg" Allen Christy Gregory "Greg" Allen Christy, of Independence, MO, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. A visitation will be held from 9-10am on Monday, January 6, 2020, with a memorial service to follow at 10am, both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St, Independence, MO 64055. Memorial contributions can be make to the or the First Baptist Church of Independence. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Suburban Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -