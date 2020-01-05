|
Gregory "Greg" Allen Christy Gregory "Greg" Allen Christy, of Independence, MO, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019. A visitation will be held from 9-10am on Monday, January 6, 2020, with a memorial service to follow at 10am, both at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E 39th St, Independence, MO 64055. Memorial contributions can be make to the or the First Baptist Church of Independence. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 5, 2020