Gregory Allen Ford Gregory departed this life on Thursday, November 21st, 2019 at North Care Hospice House in North Kansas City, Missouri surrounded by family. Greg was born on February 2nd, 1959, in Springfield, Missouri. He grew up in Kansas City, Missouri and graduated from Northeast High School in 1977. Greg was joined in marriage to Joyce Ann (Yocum) Ford on August 31st, 1989. He was employed as a machinist at Gear Headquarters for 30 years, and retired in 2018. Greg loved to fish, and spent many weekends at Lake Truman, enjoying the outdoors. He also enjoyed deer hunting, caring for his lawn, and spending time with family and friends. Greg is survived by his wife, Joyce Ford, of Gladstone, MO; his sons, Gregory Ford, Jr, of Sunrise Beach, MO and Terry Godfrey of Kansas City, MO; and daughter, Stacey Haralson of Kansas City, MO. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, November 30th, at White Chapel Funeral Home in Gladstone, Missouri. Visitation will be at 1:00 pm, followed by the funeral service at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . (Arr. White Chapel Funeral Home, 6600 N. Antioch Rd., Gladstone, MO 64119, 816-452-8419)
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 27, 2019