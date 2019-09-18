Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Blue Springs Christian Church
7920 SW State Route 7
Blue Springs, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Chambers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory J. Chambers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory J. Chambers Obituary
Gregory J. Chambers Gregory J. Chambers, 64, of Blue Springs, MO, passed away on Saturday, September 14th, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. A visitation will be held Sunday, September 22nd from 5-7pm at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. A funeral service will take place at 10:00am on Monday, September 23rd at Blue Springs Christian Church, 7920 SW State Route 7, Blue Springs, MO 64014. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Greg is preceded in death by his father, Bob Chambers. He is survived by his beloved wife, Cherie; his treasured daughter, Tracie (Tyler) Duke of Blue Springs; his granddaughter, Harper; his mother, Sue Chambers of Huntsville, AR; and two brothers, Ron (Doris) Chambers of Huntsville, AR and Steve (Stephanie) Chambers of Derby, KS. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Cancer Action and MOKAN Boxer Rescue. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Suburban Chapel
Download Now