Gregory Lee Walker Gregory Lee Walker, 69, died on Sunday, July 7, 2019. He was born on May 17, 1950 to Newman and Edna (Reynolds) Walker in Salina, Kansas. He spent his working career in real estate and was a well known and respected developer and agent in the Kansas City area but was involved in transactions across the country. Of all his accomplishments, his favored was the Sir Edmund Hillary Society Mt. Everest marathon. He is survived by a son, Nathan Walker, his son, Liam Walker, a daughter, Megan Walker and a brother, Gary Walker.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 14, 2019