Gregory Michael Stultz 1-18-47 to 7-17-19 Raised in Prairie Village, Kansas, Greg attended Shawnee Mission Schools. In High School he was a member of the National Honor Society and student government. Greg attended General Motors Institute in Flint Michigan, a member of Phi Delta Theta and President of the Student Body. Recognized in Who's Who in American Colleges & Universities, he graduated with as B. S. Degree in Industrial Engineering and an MBA from the University of Kansas. Greg's first working experience was at the General Motors Assembly Division as Planning Coordinator. In 1972, Greg began work with his father, Bruce, in the family owned architectural millwork company, learning the business from some of the most gifted craftsman working on the shop floor. The knowledge and skills learned from these men served him well throughout his professional career. Together with his father and brother, Mark, they grew the business to one of the most respected award winning millwork shops in the country. Stultz Manufacturing grew nationally and diversified to include yacht interiors. The company was dissolved in 1999 after a severe illness. Greg returned to work with Project Solutions in 2000 and Westhoff Interiors in 2009. In 2013 Greg had a disabling stroke forcing his retirement to focus his energy on recovery. Greg met the love of his life, JoAnn, in 1973, marrying the following year. As a young married couple they surrounded themselves with many friends, still extremely close to this day. The couple purchased The Fiddly Fig in 1976. In 1978 Heather was born and two years later Reed completed the family. Although dedicated to his career, Greg always took the time to support both children. Greg served his community with board positions in professional associations, Reinhardt Estates Homes Association and Powell Gardens. Most people will remember Greg's need to ask thousands of questions. His interest in people was genuine, many times becoming the foundation for enduring friendships. Greg's family would like to express sincere appreciation to the caregivers at Hacienda Granada, and immense thank you to Hospice of the Valley for their extraordinary nurses, doctors and social workers. Greg was preceded in death by parents, Bruce and Beryldine Stultz, and brother, Mark Winston Stultz. In addition to his wife, JoAnn, Greg leaves his daughter, Heather Schoneman and husband, Mark, with children, Emily, Katelyn and Andrew; son, Reed Stultz and wife, Megan, with children, Elle and Jackson; sister-in-law, Janie Stultz; niece, Amy Tysseling and husband, Asa, with son, Grant; brother Jeff Stultz and Nita Watson, niece, Samatha, and nephew, Connor; sister Jennifer Knowles and husband, David; nephew, Winston Knowles and wife, Cathy with children Tanner and Casey and nephew, Briton Knowles. Memorial service will be held on August 24th at 10:00 am at Powell Gardens in Kingsville, MO. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Powell Gardens or The Village Presbyterian Church, Prairie Village, KS.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 28, 2019