|
|
Gregory Neel Hulme Greg Hulme passed away August 27, 2019, at the Missouri Veteran's Home in Warrensburg, MO. Death resulted from complications of Alzheimer's disease. He was 72 years old. A Memorial Service will be held October 12, 2019, at Grace United Methodist Church, 2400 SE US 50 Hwy., Lee's Summit, MO 64063. Visitation 1:00 pm with service following at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations, to the Friends of Chamber Music, KCMO or the . Reflections Memorial Services
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 13, 2019