Gregory Neel Hulme Obituary
Gregory Neel Hulme Greg Hulme passed away August 27, 2019, at the Missouri Veteran's Home in Warrensburg, MO. Death resulted from complications of Alzheimer's disease. He was 72 years old. A Memorial Service will be held October 12, 2019, at Grace United Methodist Church, 2400 SE US 50 Hwy., Lee's Summit, MO 64063. Visitation 1:00 pm with service following at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations, to the Friends of Chamber Music, KCMO or the . Reflections Memorial Services
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 13, 2019
